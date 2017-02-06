Cerner opens seventh campus in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of new employees will clock in for the very first time at Cerner's new campus Monday morning.

After years of planning, Cerner's "Innovations" campus is ready to open its doors.

The campus, near 87th and Hillcrest, is Cerner's seventh campus in the metro area. Their headquarters is based in North Kansas City.

When complete the 4.7 million square foot campus will have 10 buildings and hold 16,000 employees.

Monday's phase is the first of five over the next six weeks. Nearly 700 employees will make the move into one of the two new buildings that are complete. By the end of the six week transition, 3,000 employees will be working in the two towers.