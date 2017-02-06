Everything Valentine’s Day: Gifts, decor and tunes to show love to those in your life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Struggling to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other, kid or gal-pal? FOX 4 reached out to the experts for some great ideas.

For the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need a Valentine's Day gift for the kiddos, you might want to give them the gift of love songs. You'll also be giving some love to local kids in need. Jim Cosgrove, also known as "Mr. Stinky Feet" is donating half of his sales from his "Heart Beats" album to the FOX 4 Love Fund for Children. Click here to buy a copy of the album.

For the home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It doesn't take much to add a little love to your kitchen for Valentine's Day. Kate Hendrix with stopped by the FOX 4 morning show to share how easy it can be. The next Vintage Market Days is March 16 -18 at Zona Rosa.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to add a touch of cupid to your front door, you can make a pom-pom wreath at home in just a few minutes. Melissa Wuenneberg with Very Violet Boutique stopped by the morning show to demonstrate how simple it is to make.Very Violet Boutique is in downtown Lee's Summit off 3rd Street.

Pom Pom Valentine Wreath

Supplies:

yarn

wreath form

fabric or ribbon

glue

glue gun

Directions:

- Wrap straw wreath form with either yarn or fabric.

- Take a piece of string and wrap around the wreath

- Take yarn cut and measure strips

- Tie a knot in the middle of the bundles

- Trim any uneven pieces to make it round.

- Make several of these until you get enough to cover a straw wreath form.

For your gal-pals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your gal-pals the ladies of sheKC Lifestyle have lots of local products that make for great gift.