Honey dripping from walls of Texas home infested with bees

SPRING, Texas — A Texas woman says honey is dripping from the walls of her home after an attempt to control a bee infestation, KIAH reports.

Latanja Levine tells KIAH what was supposed to be simple roof repair has left her in a sticky situation.

“They discovered there was a bee problem, told me that he couldn’t do anything on the roof until something was done with the bees,” Levine told KIAH. “So we looked at the bees to remove them enough so that they could work.”

Levine said crews were able to patch the space the bees were coming in from, but shortly after she began to notice honey dripping down her wall.

“It’s coming in from the ceiling, down to the walls,” told KIAH. “I’m mopping it up, mopping in the walls. It’s all over the curtains here— just honey. They’re probably ruined.”

According to KIAH, honey bees to the national endangered species list last year, so killing the insects is not allowed.

“Behind me is where they pulled out the bees, they smoked them out and put them directly into their colonies. There must have been 50,000 bees and they were swarming everywhere, but I asked them if they got the Queen bee,” she told KIAH.

They told her ‘no.’