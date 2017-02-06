× Joe’s Weather Blog: We’ll always have 1962 (aka snowier times) (MON-2/6)

Good morning…I was crunching some data for you this morning concerning the snow situation around these parts…with little to none expected in the KC area, at this point, for days to come…and better chances of us seeing 65°+ highs as opposed to 1″ of snow…well the snow season isn’t exactly a snow lover’s dream come true. as I talk about often though, for many of you that’s OK. You hate the stuff…and odds are the vast majority of people do…for those of us who enjoy it, within reason, it’s been a bummer around here for the last few years.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Not terrible but getting grayer. There may be a few late sprinkles/showers into this evening as well

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid 40s

Tuesday: Awaiting a front. Variable clouds (but more sunshine than Monday) and warm with highs well into the 50s. Cooler across far northern MO and NE KS while it will be warmer (60s) farther south of KC towards Sedalia/Clinton/Butler/Garnett)

Wednesday: Chillier with highs in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies. Blustery as well.

Discussion:

I’m not going to rewrite about the “weather whiplash” of temperatures ahead for the next 6 days. Please see yesterday’s blog concerning those thoughts. Nothing has really changed. The snow chances seem even more fleeting for the KC area than yesterday’s slim chances so no real need to get too involved in that conversation either.

Let’s talk about the snow…or lack thereof in a broader context. The last time we had a good month of snow here (actually it was an excellent month seemingly out of nowhere as far as the way the 2012-13 winter was going) was February of 2013. That month over 20″ of snow fell. We even had one storm dump over 9″ of snow at KCI…and if I remember correctly…there was thundersnows as well.

Ahhh the memories…because since then it seems we’ve had very little to get reasonably excited with when it comes to snow. Here we are on February 6th and we’re now in 15th place for the lack of snow through today’s date.

Least snowy winters through 2/6..2016-17 coming in at #15. Starting a blog now. Happy Monday! JL pic.twitter.com/VLX58HqXXH — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) February 6, 2017

Not a good look for snow lovers.

It’s important to realize though that snow in KC is always a fleeting thing. People have memories of their childhoods when they remember the winters it used to be cold and snowy all winter long. For many they are fond memories…but in looking back at KC snow climatology…we’re always fighting years of little snow around these parts. It’s also important to remember that we only average around 19″ of snow in a season anyway. So today I dug up the snowfall numbers back to 1950 to see how “unusual” these snowless winters (through early FEB) are…and really in the big scheme of things they happen often. As a matter of fact…in 1950 we “only” had 5″ of snow through today’s date.

Take a look at the chart below…so far this snow season (starting on 10/1) we’ve had 4.5″ of snow officially up at KCI. Granted the “official” station has varied in location over the past 60 years from Dwontown to KCI…but I think you can get the drift of things.

It sort of looks like a heartbeat trace. There is one year though…can you see it? The big spike? That was 1962! We ended up with almost 55″ of snow that winter. What is also interesting in in 1960, which doesn’t look that snowy in the above chart (around 10″) ended with a BANG and we had almost 59″ that winter..so almost 40″ from 2/6 onwards…can you imagine?

As a matter of fact…let’s use the same reference chart..and look at the snow totals from the 2/7 onwards for the rest of the winter season (through 4/30). Notice that year was especially crazy (1960)…there were also some recovery winters as well…again in 2013, 1978 and 1993.

Can it be done…sure…but will it be done…at this point you have to say doubtful. Hey our biggest snowstorm in KC actually happened in March so you can get kaboshed late in the season…but we’re in the “pulling teeth” stage of the winter it seems like to get accumulating snow locally. It also, anecdotally, seems that beyond March 1st that snow window, in years that snow is an issue, closes real fast. So really we may be down to our last few weeks of opportunities it “feels” like. Never say never…but the “the struggle is real” this year for snow lovers.

With that said…for the heck of it…I decided to look at the GFS and the EURO model and their forecast snow totals over the next 16 days (through the 22nd) and the next 10 days (EURO through the 15th)…

These maps are typically bad when it comes to this type of stuff…BUT when there is NOTHING really happening…they can offer clues about the future…and that is concerning for snow lovers. Take a look at the GFS forecast over the next 16 days…remember this month is, on average, the snowiest month for KC (5.3″)

Now let’s switch it to the EURO model forecast for the next 10 days…

By the way that strip in far NW MO pertains to what happens on Wednesday because there wasn’t anything after that.

Maybe the EURO ensemble run offers some additional hope…it goes out to 15 days or so…so now we’re looking towards the 21st of the month.

Not so much…it’s got a dubious 1″ band north of KC and most of that too comes by Thursday.

The struggle is real my friends..at it doesn’t look too good for snow lovers for quite some time.

For snow lovers…may I recommend the western US.

Snow definitely impacting travel over many areas of the western U.S. the next several days! pic.twitter.com/emG6kvWp8t — NWS Western Region (@NWSWestern) February 6, 2017

Our feature photo comes from Elaine Dietrich

