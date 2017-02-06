Lady Gaga coming to KC

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From a patriotic medley to aerial acrobatics, fireworks and a mic drop Lady Gaga brought the roof down during her halftime show.
The pop star also announced her upcoming world tour.
As part of that tour, she’ll make a stop at Sprint Center on Nov. 15.
Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 20.