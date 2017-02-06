Lady Gaga coming to KC

Posted 6:50 am, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:49AM, February 6, 2017
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  From a patriotic medley to aerial acrobatics, fireworks and a mic drop Lady Gaga brought the roof down during her halftime show.

The pop star also announced her upcoming world tour.

As part of that tour, she’ll make a stop at Sprint Center on Nov. 15.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 20.