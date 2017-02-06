Mayor James holds Town Hall to explain $800 million bond request on April ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City voters will decide in April whether they are in favor of an $800-million plan to improve the city. Mayor Sly James fielded dozens of questions on the issue Monday night at a town-hall meeting at Research Medical Center's Brookside Campus.

Many questions dealt with misconceptions of the project. Mayor James explained this money can’t and won't be used for things like a downtown hotel or airport renovations.

Instead $600 million would go to repair roads, bridges, and sidewalks; $150 million would be used for flood control projects. Another $50 million dollars would be used to repair buildings, including Starlight Theater, the animal shelter, and City Hall.

Mayor James promised the city would release a report card every year of which projects they completed, how much they spent and what improvements they were planning for the next year.

“We come out meet our citizens, we try to explain what we are doing, why we are doing it, what it’s going to cost," Mayor James said.

This is just one of 35 meetings planned since before the issue was put on the April ballot in an effort to explain the issue to voters.

They will be questions 1,2,3 on the ballot and require 4/7 approval.

Mayor James mentioned several times the bond would result in an $8 increase in property taxes per year for the typical homeowner.

However, that would mean about $160 a year increase over your tax bill this year in 20 years. That puts the average overall cost of the tax at roughly $1,600 per taxpayer over the 20-year period.