Metro woman suing Kansas Highway Patrol after sustaining injuries during police chase

Two years after a metro woman nearly lost her life, she's suing the Kansas Highway Patrol and the trooper she blames for her injuries.

The lawsuit claims that troopers used road spikes to stop a fleeing suspect. When the suspect hit the spikes, he lost control and slammed into the woman's car.

While no one involved would comment on the pending lawsuit, the more than 30-page document speaks for itself.

The lawsuit says that Amy Alexander suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash on Highway-69 in Miami County in February of 2015.

Her injuries included a shattered pelvis, lacerated spleen, broken ribs and more.

Just months after the crash in August 2015, she spoke at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

“I don't remember much of my time spent in the ICU, and that's okay. The hardest part for me was being told I couldn't walk for at least three months. I've always been independent. When this happens you feel trapped, and 24 hours a day you have to rely on others for basic needs like getting dressed, showering, meals, and going to the bathroom,” Alexander said back at the Great Save recognition ceremony.

Fast forward nearly two years to last Friday when her attorney filed a lawsuit in federal court.

According to the lawsuit, the crash happened when a speeding vehicle hit road spikes placed on the highway by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

The suit explains that the driver of that car was trying to get away from police, and lost control when he hit the spikes.

Instead the speeding truck slammed into Alexander's car on Highway 69 in Miami County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the manufacturer of the stop sticks, and the trooper who deployed them, are each named in the lawsuit.

FOX 4 reached out to Alexander, her attorney, Kansas Highway Patrol, and the company that manufactured the stop sticks, but no one would provide a comment on the case.