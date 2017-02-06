Millions expected to call out sick or arrive late as part of “Super Sick Monday”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you were up late Sunday night watching the Super Bowl, waking up Monday morning could be a challenge, and millions of people expect to call out sick after the big game.

Nearly 16.5 million Americans are expected to call out sick Monday, according to Workforce Institute, and people between age 18 and 34 most likely to be the ones calling. In addition to those calling in sick, 7.4 million people are expect to arrive late.

According to researchers, millions of dollars in productivity are lost the Monday following the Super Bowl because of the sick calls.

The food giant, Kraft Heinz says it costs the country $1 billion in lost productivity. They even started an online petition to make the day a national holiday.

"I have called in sick to work before for stuff sillier than the Super Bowl game so it doesn't surprise me at all," Toby Allen told FOX 4.

"I won't be able to do it because my boss is right there," Brian Tolar said.