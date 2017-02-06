Olathe police looking for driver who pinned officer with car during traffic stop

OLATHE, Kan. — Investigators in Olathe are looking for the driver of a car who they say assaulted an officer during a traffic stop. Police say on February 2 at about 7:30 p.m., the officer pulled over a black 2000’s model Infiniti sedan, and when the officer approached the driver, he accelerated and pinned the officer against an adjacent vehicle, and then sped away. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The assault happened in the 1700 block of North Ridgeview Road, which is just south of the intersection at W. 119th and N. Ridgeview.

Police describe the Infiniti driver as a Hispanic male between 18 and 22 years old with short, black hair, and he was wearing blue jeans. Two additional people in the car were a younger Hispanic or black female, and a younger Hispanic male with a gray sweatshirt.

If you have information that will lead to an arrest, call (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.