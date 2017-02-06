Royals searching for local mural artists and property owners interested in converting wall into Royals art

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals have decided on a new slogan for the 2017 season.

The team shared an ad online Sunday night with the message “when your team is your family — you’re raised royal.”

“We like to say loyalty isn’t measured in innings or games or even seasons. It’s measured in generations,” said Michael Bucek, Royals Vice President of Marketing and Business Development in a news release. “We’re privileged to be an integral part of a thriving baseball community where Royals fans are brought up to be Royals fans. Not just in Kansas City but across the heartland. All that passion and loyalty is passed down like a treasured family heirloom.”

According to the news release, the campaign “Raised Royal” will shine a light on how the Royals organization closely aligns with the community, giving back through Royals Charities by supporting youth baseball and softball within the region.

To further align with the Kansas City local arts community and bring the campaign message closer to fans, the Royals are commissioning local artists to paint several murals depicting elements of the “Raised Royal” theme on walls around the city. The Royals are currently seeking additional mural artists and local property owners interested in converting a wall into Royals art.

“Forever Royal” was the slogan the last two seasons.

