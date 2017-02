Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash Monday morning.

The crash near I-70 and 78th Street was first reported just after 6:30 a.m.

A Kansas State trooper said the vehicle was driving westbound on I-70 when they went off-road, rolled and hit a light pole. Two paramedics were involved in the crash.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is investigating the crash.