59-year-old Overland Park man dead after vehicle drives off roadway into guardrail face

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park man died Monday when he crashed along eastbound I-70 in Saline County, Mo., near mile marker 77.

According to the online crash report, 59-year-old George J. Jansen drove off the left side of the road around 9:25 a.m. and struck a guardrail face. Jansen was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The online crash report says Jansen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.