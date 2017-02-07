Approved plan for new SMSD elementary school in Lenexa met with mixed reactions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A plan was given the green light, that will allow for the Shawnee Mission School District to build an elementary school in Lenexa. The new school will sit at 87th and Haven, but not everyone is pleased.

The plan to rezone land to allow for the school has been challenged by many residents. They weren’t concerned about the school itself, but rather the traffic it will bring. Tuesday night folks got to look at a traffic study showing what the impact might be like.

Access to the school will come through Haven Street, instead of 87th Street, which caused some point of debate. The city believes it’s safer to have access through Haven.

One resident, backed by several others, showed up with his own traffic study, which would allow for a traffic light to be added near the school, and to reduce speed near the Lenexa Civic Center. However, city council passed the plan already on the table unanimously.

“We’re excited to have the school in Lenexa and we think it will be a great addition to the Parkhurst Neighborhood. And we believe that the design of it is well done to accommodate the traffic that will be there, and we hope the neighborhood will be pleased to have them as a neighbor,” said Becky Yocham, director of community development for Lenexa

The district wants the school open for the 2018 school year, and believes work will start at the site this spring.