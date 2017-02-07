Celebrate Chinese New Year with delicious food and drinks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fox 4 food scout Stewart Lane picked two of his favorite cocktails and one of his favorite snacks to share with the morning show to help everyone celebrating Chinese New Year kick things off with a little luck.

Cocktails to kick the year off

Year of the Rooster

Ingredients:

1 oz Aviation American Gin

.5 oz Mathilde Liqueur Poire

.5 oz Big O Ginger Liqueur

.75 oz Chinese Five-Spice Syrup (recipe follows)

.75 oz lemon

Dehydrated orange (for garnish)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, shake with ice, strain into cocktail coupe, garnish with dehydrated orange.

Chinese Five-Spice Syrup

Ingredients:

20 oz. of water

2 cups sugar

50 g chinese five spice

Directions:

Mix spices and water together and bring to a quick boil, and reduce to simmer for 10 minutes, strain of spices and add sugar.

Eat to bring luck

People in southern China called them wontons and people in northern China call them dumplings, but regardless of what they're called, the small bite size snack is meat in thin wrappers. Served either in broth or in sauce. This is a famous verison from Sichuan Province.

Ingredients:

Soy sauce

sesame seed oil

sugar

salt

crushed dry red peppers

chopped fresh garlic

Fresh chopped green onions

fresh chopped ginger

fresh spinach

Round Wonton Wrappers from Asian grocery store.

Sauce: 2 cup soy sauce and 3 tablespoons sugar, cook in low heat for 20 minutes. Let

cool before use.

Hot oil: ½ cup of cooking oil heat to 100 degree F, add 2 table spoons of crushed red pepper. Let cool and use.

Filling: ½ pound of ground lean pork, ground twice. ½ table spoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon

salt and 2 tablespoons of water. Mix meat with water, salt, and soy sauce until

meat become sticky, than add

1 teaspoon fresh chopped ginger,

1 teaspoon fresh chopped green onions,

mix with the meat and finish by adding

1 tablespoon sesame seed oil.

Directions:

To make dumplings, add 1 teaspoon filling to middle of wrapper, wet the edge of wrapper and fold into cresent shape dumplings.

Dress the plate with 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon of hot oil, sprinkle of fresh chopped garlic and cooked spinach. (for 10 dumplings)

Cook dumplings in boiling water, add dumplings, cook for 6 minutes, drain and put into dressed plate and served.

