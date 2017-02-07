Developer pitches multi-million dollar project to Olathe anchored by soccer complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Olathe could soon become home to the metro’s next big soccer complex, with a developer pitching his multi-million dollar project to city leaders Tuesday night.

The proposed 27-million dollar project would include nine soccer fields, a 120-room hotel and 27,000 square feet of retail space.

The development would be anchored in the area Southwest of Ridgeview Road and K-10 Highway in Olathe. The soccer complex would be similar to other new complexes in Overland Park, Kansas City and Grandview.

Developer Michael Christie is asking for the city’s help in paying for the project through tax increment financing (TIF), industrial revenue bonds and a community improvement district (CID).

“Obviously any time that’s done, our council is very, very careful about making sure that any time that’s on the table, there is a true and tangible return on any investment for our taxpayers, both in the short and long-term,” explained Tim Danneberg, spokesman for the city of Olathe.

Nothing was decided Tuesday night, as it was the council’s first time hearing about the idea and it will likely be a long process.

“There will be financial feasibility studies and a number of things that we will require of anybody asking for us to come alongside and help partner a project,” Danneberg said. “It has to be something truly special and it has to have a very clear return for our taxpayers.”

Calls for comment to the real estate attorney representing Christie were not returned Tuesday afternoon.

Another big agenda item was also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, with council members unanimously approving $200 million in industrial revenue bonds for Garmin’s expansion.

“The project has been approved,” Danneberg said. “We’re elated about Garmin expanding in Olathe. Construction is underway and we’re looking forward to all that they’re going to bring to our community.”

Danneberg called Olathe “one of the fastest growing cities, not only in this region, in the entire country for the past 20 years.”

“It’s just a great quality of life,” he said. “People are coming here for a number of reasons: great schools, safe streets, one of the safest cities around. It has been drawing people here for some time and businesses tend to follow.”