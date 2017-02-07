Game warden saves entangled deer by shooting at them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. -- A game warden discovered two deer whose antlers were intertwined, causing them to be stuck together.

They were struggling to free themselves and frantically running while trying.

The game warden and his boss chased the bucks for more than a mile until the deer finally laid down. Then the game warden, Lynn Koch, fired a shot that blew the antlers apart.

"Was just hoping I could get it done in as few shots as possible, and I got lucky and got it on the first shot," said Lynn Koch, game warden.

The two deer ran away after that.