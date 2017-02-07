Gardner police investigating death of 2-year-old girl

GARDNER, Kan. — Officers were called to the 400 block of South Hickory Street on Tuesday where a 2-year-old girl wasn’t breathing. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, and police are now investigating.

A city spokeswoman says police were called to the home at about 2 p.m., details about why the girl wasn’t breathing or any injuries she may have suffered haven’t been released yet.

FOX 4 is gathering more information and will provide updates on this page and during nightly newscasts.