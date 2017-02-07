Gardner police, state review board investigating 2-year-old’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDNER, Kan. – Police are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the home near Hickory and Kansas streets. Investigators said they were called to the home on a report of 2-year-old who wasn't breathing. They say she was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are only calling the incident a death investigation at this time and have not said if they suspect foul play.

The State Child Review Board will take a close look at the incident, as it does anytime someone under the age of 18 dies. The state will search for the answers to questions like:

-Who witnessed the injury or death?

-How much time went by between the medical incident and when the child was last seen?

-Was the individual in charge of the child’s care awake at the time of the medical emergency?

The state investigation is all in an effort to help the board identify trends and risk factors in child deaths.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story as new developments emerge.