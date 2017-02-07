Groups rally outside local lawmakers’ offices in opposition of Betsy Devos as Sec. of Education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Protests organized by Indivisible Kansas City amassed outside the offices of Missouri and Kansas Senators on Tuesday to voice their dissent with Trump's cabinet pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, as well as to oppose Pres. Trump's contested travel ban.

DeVos was confirmed earlier Tuesday after a deadlocked Senate vote, which saw two Republican senators break with party lines and vote against DeVos, The stalemate was finally decided by Vice Pres. Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote in favor of DeVos' nomination.

Outside the office of Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, a large crowd stood in solidarity.

The diverse group of moms, dads, retirees, and others came together to demand a town hall meeting with Blunt.

They carried signs with slogans like, "DeVos bought Blunt" and "Speak up for the children."

In addition to rallying what they call "Trump's unconstitutional immigration executive order banning refugees and others from Muslim countries," the group had plenty to say on DeVos' confirmation as Sec. of Education.

Mary Jo Longstreath of Kansas City is just one of the many opponents who said the wealthy GOP donor is not qualified for the job.

"She should have been an ambassador. I mean, she was only nominated, I believe, because of her contribution to the Republican party.

Critics, including public schools supporters and teachers unions, insist that DeVos lacks experience and will not be a strong champion for the nation's public schools.

Erica Massman is a co-founder of Stand Up Blue Valley, a group that advocates for Blue Valley public schools.

"No experience, and in the hearings you were able to really see it," Massman said. "She was asked question after question and it became very apparent she didn't even know the basics of the job."

"Insofar as she supports school choice, I'm supportive of that," said Michael McShane, an educational researcher with Show Me Institute in Kansas City, a think tank promoting free markets and individual liberty. He's also written articles about Betsy DeVos.

"I think Betsy DeVos is somebody who wants to shake up the educational status quo," McShane added.

In a tweet today, Trump called Devos an reformer, adding, "she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"