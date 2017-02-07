If you have extra money and time, you may want to check out the KC Land Bank open house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Land Bank has set up an open house for next week.

The locations are 5111 Wabash and 5732 Wabash. The open house on Valentine’s Day runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those two homes and 50 others will be available for just $999; however, the houses need a lot of work.

The Land Bank warns buyers they will need to spend around $30,000 in repairs. Those repairs must be complete within one year.

“These #HeartofKC homes are structurally sound and just need a little love – and vision- to bring them back to life,” said Ted Anderson, Land Bank executive director. “Rehabbers can expect to spend anywhere from $20 thousand to $30 thousand, but, in return, are going to have a fabulous home for their investment.”

#HeartofKC homes are located in several southeast Kansas City neighborhoods including Blue Hills, South Townfork Creek, Ivanhoe Southeast and Oak Park Southeast. Individuals interested in buying a #HeartofKC home need to complete an offer form, available on the Land Bank’s website. New owners have 120 days to address code issues and one year to complete the rehab process.

“While everyone can participate in the #HeartofKC home sale, it is really an excellent opportunity for the first-time buyer or someone looking to own their own home in the heart of Kansas City,” Anderson said.