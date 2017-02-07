If you’re hoping to stay close to home, you can take your ‘Valentine’ to Hy-Vee’s Market Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's time to book your Valentine's Day dinner reservations. If you're hoping to stay close to home, you can get a three-course meal at your local Hy-Vee. Stephen Shatswell and Zach Sinnett with Hy-Vee's Market Grill stopped by the morning show to share more on the special offer. They also shared a recipe for pasta Alfredo you can make if you looking to stay in.

Offer valid Feb. 10-14

All Hy-Vee Market Grilles

$50 per couple

Pasta Alfredo

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

2 cups heavy cream

3 cups shredded Parmesan

1 Tablespoon chopped parsley

Directions:

1. Melt butter and blonde garlic

2. Add cream

3. Bring to boil

4. Reduce heat to low

5. Whisk in cheese

6. Add in parsley

7. Season to taste with salt and pepper

8. Garnish with parsley

