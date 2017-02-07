Jury sequestered in double murder trial of Lee’s Summit attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Mo. -- A suburban Kansas City attorney is going on trial for murder in the 2010 deaths of her millionaire father and his girlfriend.

The Laclede County jury that will decide Susan Van Note's guilt or innocence was chosen on Monday and is now sequestered. year-old Susan Van Note of Lee's Summit.

Van Note is accused of a late-night October 2010 attack on her father, 67-year-old William Van Note and 59-year-old Sharon Dickson at the couple's Lake of the Ozarks house.

Prosecutors say Susan Van Note forged her father's signature to a document to have his hospital ventilator shut off four days after the attack. Authorities also allege Susan Van Note wanted her father's millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to get the bulk of his estate.

Van Note's first trial was declared a mistrial in June 2015 after it was reported that members of the jury pool discussed the case during a break, which went against instructions from the judge.

According to LakeExpo.com, each juror will have a separate room at a hotel, but televisions and radios will be removed from them.

Follow coverage on LakeExpo.com, which says it will publish camera footage when available.