KC Zoo’s fun facts about the woma pythons Mark wouldn’t get close to

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Sean Putney brought a woma python.

According to Sean, woma pythons favor living in open areas on sand plains and dune fields that are dominated by grasses and low plants. They will lay 5-19 eggs, and the female will coil around eggs and protect/keep warm until they hatch.

Other fun facts about woma pythons:

Dig burrows using their head.

Catch most of their prey in burrows, where there is not enough space to coil around the prey—instead, use coils to push the animal against the side of the burrow and crush it.

They are immune to venomous snake bites, and eat several species of venomous snakes.

Distinctive from other Australian pythons due to their narrow head that is barely distinctive from their neck.

Do not have heat sensitive pits bordering the mouth like other pythons—possibly because they prefer reptile prey and spend much of their time in burrows.

Preyed upon by foxes that were introduced to the country.