Mother furious after daycare worker breastfed her son

A North Carolina mother is furious that a co-worker breast fed her son without permission and now wants charges filed against the woman.

Kaycee Oxendine says her 3-month-old son was suffering from constipation and says her co-worker, who has a two-month-old in the same class, suggested she breastfeed Oxendine’s son from her own breast.

“I said, ‘no’, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that,” Oxendine said she told the woman.

Oxendine’s son was born prematurely and is lactose intolerant. He ended up in the hospital that night.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through,” Oxendine said.

Oxendine says surveillance video she recorded on her cell phone shows the daycare worker she barely knows breastfeed her son, even after Oxendine told her ‘no.’ Watch the video in the player above.

“She did it with east like it’s something she does on a normal basis,” said Oxendine.

Local police are investigating the incident as a child abuse case. No charges have been filed.

Last fall, the Department of Health and Human Services gave superior ratings to both Carrboro and Orange-Chatham Early Schools, where the daycare director says the woman usually worked.