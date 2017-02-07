Olathe’s City Council expected to approve $200-million in bonds for Garmin’s expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Garmin is finally going to expand after months of planning and waiting.

A vote Tuesday night should clear the way for the Olathe company to move forward with building a new manufacturing plant. The Olathe City Council is expected to approve $200-million in bonds so the company, which builds GPS devices along with watches that track your activity, can finally begin construction.

Construction crews actually broke ground on the expansion back in August but since then, nothing has been done as Garmin waited for the city to approve the funding.

Since the beginning, the project has been surrounded by controversy. Many nearby residents didn’t want Garmin building such a massive facility right next to their backyards. Some fear the site of a manufacturing plant along with higher traffic in the area will lower their property values. But others say Garmin plans to beautify the area and bring in high paying jobs.

Over the next 10 years, Garmin will add 150 jobs – creating more than $71-million total in new wages over that time with the addition of the 750,000 square feet.

The city is giving Garmin property tax relief as they construct this new plant and renovate the old one into office space. It will take about four years to complete this expansion.