Popcorn Bag home video reviews: Loving, Trolls, Almost Christmas and The Eagle Huntress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Loving" lovable? What about "Trolls," "Almost Christmas" and "The Eagle Huntress?" FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards share their opinions in this week's Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

1) LOVING (PG-13)

Focus Features

RUSS

“Loving” is a low-key and very understated true story of interracial romance. Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga are terrific as a couple who, in 1967, sued the state of Virginia for the right to marry. While this leisurely paced drama requires patient viewing, it slowly and effectively builds and ultimately packs a real emotional punch. Expect some loving for these actors at awards time.

SHAWN says it’s beautifully told, well acted and extremely important. It’s never flashy and always substantive.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) TROLLS (PG)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake lead a strong voice cast in this tuneful, whimsical, colorful adventure.. "Trolls" It's what “The Smurfs” wish they could hae been.

SHAWN says the pure definition of fun. Color characters and catchy songs. 100 Percent kid approved.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) ALMOST CHRISTMAS (PG-13)

Universal

SHAWN says "Almost Christmas" is funny and surprisingly moving. The great cast led by a hilarious Mo' Nique make you feel like a member of their family. It’s a great human story with laughs and soul.

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) THE EAGLE HUNTRESS (G)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

“The Eagle Huntress" is a beautifully photographed documentary about a 13-year-old girl who trains hunting birds in the mountains of Kazakhstan. If you've an interest in all things aviary or in search of a film about female empowerment, “The Eagle Huntress” delivers.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags