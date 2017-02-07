Protesters gather in downtown KC opposing travel ban and Betsy DeVos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A protest organized by Indivisible Kansas City amassed downtown outside Sen. Roy Blunt's office on Tuesday.

The group rallied to oppose Pres. Trump's contested travel ban, as well as to voice their dissent with Trump's cabinet pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

DeVos was confirmed earlier Tuesday after a deadlocked Senate vote was finally decided by Vice Pres. Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote in favor of DeVos' nomination.

They said intend to also protest outside the office of Sens. Claire McCaskill, Pat Roberts, and Jerry Moran.

McCaskill -- a Democrat -- voted no on DeVos' nomination. Republicans Blunt, Roberts, and Moran all voted in favor.

A diverse group of about one hundred people gathered downtown in a peaceful rally with signs and American flags while one organizer spoke into a loudspeaker.

They are urging local lawmakers to oppose what they call "Trump's unconstitutional immigration executive order banning refugees and others from Muslim countries."

The group is also opposing DeVos for Sec. of Education, saying that she lacks the experience and will not be a strong champion for the nation's public education system.

"I really am disappointed," said Hillary Shields, with Indivisible KC. "I feel like she is totally unqualified. I feel like her only qualification is having donated vast amounts of money to Republican candidates, and I'm really disappointed that they would listen to those big donations rather than their constituents who are out here telling them that we want better for our public education system."

Shields said the group will be back next Tuesday protesting another executive order Trump has placed on the table.

FOX 4 spoke with one protester holding an American flag upside down who became engaged in a tense situation when a man claiming to be a veteran came along and took the flag away.

Protests in KC: @Indivisible_KC at @RoyBlunt's office; @rktownsend spoke with protester after veteran came along and took his flag away pic.twitter.com/HzwOSC9uew — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) February 7, 2017

Victor Martin said he was holding the flag upside down to show "danger, tragedy for the country."

"It's nothing against the flag," Martin said. "It's supporting the flag and when the country is in danger, it's okay to turn the flag upside down."

Martin said a man claiming to be a veteran walked by and grabbed it out of his hands.

"He said 'I'm a veteran and you're disrespecting the flag,' and he doesn't understand what it's saying. It's not," Martin said.

Martin said the man tried to walk away with it, but he followed.

"He wouldn't give it back. We followed him, waited 15 minutes at least, finally got the police to come over, took it away from him, who also are veterans, and said 'give it back' and he did," Martin said.

The situation was tense, but remained peaceful.

"We had words, but that was all," Martin said.