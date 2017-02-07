Senator Elizabeth Warren cut off during Sessions debate after criticism

WASHINGTON — In a stunning moment on the Senate floor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren clashed with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday night after McConnell determined the Massachusetts Democrat had violated a Senate rule against impugning another senator.

She was instructed by the presiding officer to take her seat.

The emotional exchange occurred during debate on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, to be attorney general. Warren was reading from a 1986 letter Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King, had written to Sen. Ted Kennedy critical of Sessions who was then a nominee to be a federal judge.

“The senator is reminded that it is a violation of Rule 19 of the standing rules of the Senate to impugn another senator or senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a senator,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, who was presiding over the Senate at the time.

“I don’t think I quite understand,” responded a surprised Warren. “I’m simply reading what she wrote about what the nomination of Sessions to be a federal court judge meant and what it would mean in history for her.”

“You stated that a sitting senator is a disgrace to the Department of Justice,” said Daines, explaining what Warren had done to violate the rule.

About 20 minutes later, with Warren continuing to speak out critically of Sessions, McConnell went to the floor and told Warren she was in violation of the rule. At that point, Warren asked for a roll call vote on her appeal of the decision but it was defeated.

Democrats complained that Republicans were carrying out selective enforcement of Rule 19, arguing past controversial comments by Republicans had been overlooked by GOP leaders.

The clash comes as senators are battling fiercely over President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments. Sessions is one of eight nominees Democrats sought to defeat. But he is now on path to be confirmed Wednesday.