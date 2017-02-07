Those living in neighborhood near proposed SMSD elementary school concerned about increase in traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- School leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss plans for a new elementary school in the Shawnee Mission School District.

The new school would be located near the Lenexa City Center, but some neighbors are concerned about the increased traffic in the area.

Some neighbors say they aren't concerned about the school itself, but more about the entrance to the school because Haven Street would have to be widened to a third lane along the school property. Some worry it will become difficult to make it out of their neighborhood during morning rush hour.

"This is a neighborhood that is bordered by Shawnee Mission Park, by almost three sides. So it is a quiet little neighborhood but just outside of the 435-loop," Adrian O'Hara said. "So it's a great place to live, and I think the concern is that all the traffic will really can just change the dynamics a little bit of the area and change the dynamics of the neighborhood."

Currently, students living in the area are sent to either Sunflower Elementary School or Christa McAuliffe Elementary School. Both locations are nearly a mile away, across the interstate.

"In general I think the neighborhood is actually excited to have something like a school built on this plot of land," O'Hara said. "I think for the longest time everyone hoped it would stay vacant, but the school is probably as good as anything to be built here."

Because of the growing development in the neighborhood near 87th Street Parkway and Haven Street, they picked the location to help accommodate the number of students.

The proposed school would be two stories and include a separate area for pre-kindergarten students.

People in the area have questioned moving the entrance to the 87th Street Parkway Side of the building or to the Armory side, but because of the traffic concerns, Lenexa Planning Commission did not approve the project.

The concerns will all be heard again Tuesday at the Lenexa City Council meeting.