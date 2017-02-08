× 22-year-old NY man faces multiple charges after allegedly resisting arrest, fighting with Mo. state trooper

LAYFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — A New York man who allegedly fought with a Missouri state trooper during a traffic stop along I-70 Tuesday now faces several charges in connection with the incident.

Jonathan Timmons, 22, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, attempting to disarm an officer while the officer is performing official duty, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabioid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the case.

According to the probable cause statement, Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 11:13 a.m. Trooper B. Ryun pulled Timmons over along I-70 near mile marker 47 for a lane violation. When Trooper Ryun approached Timmons’ window he noticed that Timmons was breathing heavily and the smell of marijuana was coming from inside of Timmons’ vehicle, so the trooper asked Timmons to step out.

Trooper Ryun says as Timmons walked to his patrol car he began to reach for something near his waist, so he decided to frisk him and found a pair of scissors.

Court documents say when Trooper Ryun attempted to put handcuffs on Timmons, Timmons refused and began fighting him. Trooper Ryun says the fight lasted nearly five minutes. During that time two people stopped to help the trooper. One of the people who stopped to help was a 74-year-old woman. Timmons kicked her in the face and caused her nose to bleed when she attempted to restrain him.

According to the probable cause statement, Timmons reached for the troopers duty belt such as ammo magazine, knife and service weapon while the trooper continued to try to restrain him.

“Timmons was able to remove one of my ammo magazines from its holster,” Trooper Ryun said. “After the struggle, I observed the blade on my knife was open on my duty belt and it was closed before the struggle started.”

Trooper Ryun sustained scrapes and lacerations to both of his knees during the altercation.

Timmons’ bond has been set at $100,000 cash only.