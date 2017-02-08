2nd person says Mo. killing suspect faked working for TV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. — A second person has come forward with a claim that a woman charged with luring a man to her suburban St. Louis home to kill him by pretending to be a "Dateline" producer tried the same story with him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Brent Charlton said a woman matching the description of Pamela Hupp used the producer story on Aug. 10. He told reporters that's what he told police, though authorities won't confirm that. He's listed as a witness in the charging documents. Authorities say they can't comment because of the ongoing investigation.

Charlton is the second person to make such a claim. Prosecutors said previously that a woman was approached.

Hupp has pleaded not guilty in the Aug. 16 killing of Louis Gumpenberger.