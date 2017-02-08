After delays due to temporary travel ban, Somali mom and 8 children prepare for new start in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A refugee family from Somalia is expected to arrive Wednesday, thanks to a federal court order lifting President Trump's temporary travel ban on refugees.

Sponsors such as Della Lamb Community Services have been scrambling to make arrangements for refugees that had been scheduled to come to the United States, but were prevented from entering the country following the president's executive order.

The government estimates about 60,000 visas were canceled while the ban was in effect, including those for a 36-year-old Somali mother and her eight children, four boys and four girls, who were supposed to arrive last Thursday.

Finding housing for a family that large is no easy task, but Della Lamb says it has secured a four-bedroom bungalow in the Northeast neighborhood and will have it ready for them when they're expected to arrive.

"We’ve been told, 'Don’t be surprised if they are on the flight and get off the flight and are here in Kansas City. Don’t be surprised if they're not,'" said Judy Akers, director of the resettlement agency. "Things are so tenuous, try to be prepared either way, which makes it really challenging."

The fate of other refugees who were supposed to come to Kansas City is unclear.

Jewish Vocational Services also is working to bring in families from Somalia, who've been living in a refugee camp in Kenya

The State Department has told resettlement agencies it's booking travel for refugees through Feb. 17.