Joe’s Weather Blog: Weather whiplash part 2 (WED-2/8)

Good afternoon and welcome back to winter. Cold air has a funny way of winning the air mass fights. This is the 2nd time this week that the cold air has been underestimated. Tuesday was the 1st day…and today is the 2nd day. Pressing cold air from the north is denser and also closer to the ground. It’s not as “thick” through the atmosphere as warm air is. So as a result it can be more challenging to forecast.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold! Lows near 10°

Thursday: More sunshine and not as cold but still below average with highs 32-35° or so. Lighter winds during the day

Friday: Here we go…temperatures will initially drop Thursday evening then steady out…maybe rise a bit towards Friday AM. Winds will be increasing overnight Thursday into Friday AM. 25-35 MPH winds are possible. Temperatures are the tough forecast on Friday and I wanted to play it a bit more conservative with highs 55-60°. IF there is enough mixing though in the lower part of the atmosphere and the air gets stirred up enough…we can easily be 65°+.

Discussion:

I’m not sure where to start…our crazy temperature see-saw that will develop over the next several days…or the craziness back east where record highs are being set today…and there will be a whooper of a snowstorm in the same areas tomorrow!

Record highs today, significant winter storm tomorrow. New records:

NYC – 62

LGA – 61

JFK – 65

EWR – 65

ISP – 62

BDR – 63 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 8, 2017

Rapid deterioration of travel conditions expected around daybreak Thursday, lasting at least until noon. Snow rates 1-3" per hour possible. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 8, 2017

Now that is fascinating…more on that storm in a few minutes.

Interesting to note that it’s connected to the “snowmegedon” or “icepelletmegedon” that happened for a little while in the KC region today. The same wave that created the precip in the area this morning will keep moving towards the Carolina’s then curl northwards off the coast of New England. for KC though…this seems to be about par as far as the snow drought goes.

On that subject I saw an interesting tweet today…showing the storm tracks of the named winter storms from the Weather Channel. I’m not big into the naming aspect of things (although for social media it’s helpful)…but the track of their named storms was telling to me.

IF you were to use your imagination a bit…you probably would create an average track from near OR>SW WY>W KS>N IA>N MI into northern New England.

Now take a look at the the last 90 days of temperature anomalies…I thought it was interesting to see the colder anomalies across the PAC NW (not surprising given there winter precipitation…but it does more or less correlate nicely with the “average” storm track…considering the coldest air resides towards the north of the mean storm track. There haven’t really been powerful surface storms into the northern Plains so that “effect” would lessen as the storms weakened while they moved off towards the east and then northeast.

Let’s take a bigger view of this…and look at the average flow of the atmosphere up around 18,000 feet or so over the last 90 days…

Again this is just an average of the last 90 days or so…so there will be individual variations with different systems…but IF you knew that going into the winter…it wouldn’t be a stretch to say it would be a warmer and less snowy winter season in hindsight.

So what I wanted to try and point out…and again I have no preconceived notions about this…is trying to tie this whole mess into the fact that things can cahnge on a dime. Several days ago, the NE part of the country was not expecting what should happen there tomorrow.

Yes those are blizzard warnings for central and eastern Long Island, NY as well as far SE MA (Cape Cod/Nantucket region). There could be thundersnow as well.

Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings in place for tomorrow. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate around daybreak, impacting the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/1bl4sW8DRg — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 8, 2017

There will be a lot of dynamics with the snowstorm back east. These types of systems will throw late breaking curve balls into things. There will be some massive areas of lift…coincided with the heaviest snows…but sometimes where there is massive lift…not that far away the air may NOT be as conducive to dishing out the heaviest snow amounts…so there will be areas that may not get the forecast totals…I’d be wary of this towards eastern PA especially…plus the system will be moving rather quickly…so there are some perils to the forecast for them. It’ll be interesting to watch.

Oh and for the mountains out west…another drubbing of snow coming.

For KC meanwhile…nothing except temperature whiplash.

Finally on an astronomical note…heads up for Friday night! There’s a lot going on!

Our feature photo today is of a pretty sunset in Leavenworth Co the other day…from @stormchaser111

Joe