Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence heads to Topeka for 14th annual Advocacy Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence is headed to Topeka Wednesday for their 14th annual Advocacy Day at the capitol.

More than two dozen organizations affiliated with the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence will meet with lawmakers, and their goal is keep lawmakers aware of what they do and how lawmakers can help.

Every year these organizations, including groups such as Safe Home respond to thousands of hotline calls. Just last year there were more than 25,000 calls.

"In particular here at Safe House, we want to let our legislators know that we are working over capacity," Janee' Hanzlick said. "Our shelter is always full. Our counseling services are at capacity, and we need continued support because safe home is not just domestic violence agency. We are an important part of the Public Safety Services in our community and we are saving people's lives."

During Advocacy Day, lawmakers will hear about the counseling services offered to victims. In 2016 there were 50,000 hours of victim counseling.

The KCSDV works with around 20,000 victims every year in 105 counties in Kansas, but the goal of these organizations to eliminate sexual and domestic violence.

