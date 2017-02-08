Mission Transit Center takes on new look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- The Mission Transit Center is getting a facelift, starting Wednesday.

The center is ditching the old "Jo" logo and adopting the new regional transit brand.

It's important to note, no bus routes will be disrupted during the work.

Contractors are removing five monuments at the center for re-branding. That includes three monuments that house digital display signs showing real-time schedule information.

The new monuments will be painted blue with the Ride KC logo in white lettering.

The design reflects the new transit brand that the metro has adopted for public transportation.

So far, riders are happy with the change.

"There are five different entities that operate. There's Independence, Johnson County, Unified Government, the KCATA, as well as the street car," said Chuck Ferguson with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. "Now that we're all working together, hand-in-hand under a co-brand, we're doing much better with fare systems that are the same, transfers, etc."

The project is scheduled to wrap-up mid-March.