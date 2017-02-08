Overland Park police searching for suspect who broke into SMSD elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police are investigating a break-in at a metro elementary school that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police say right at midnight, the suspect broke a window in the back of the school to get inside, grabbed a fire extinguisher and then walked into the front office.

Police were quickly alerted about the break-in at Santa Fe Elementary at 71st and Lamar because all the schools in the Shawnee Mission School District are equipped with alarms.

When police arrived, an officer heard a noise in the front office area. He shined a flashlight inside and saw someone moving around. But before officers could establish a perimeter, the suspect ran out a side door and escaped.

Once there, they say the suspect went to a safe and started hitting it with the fire extinguisher, but before he could get it to open, officers arrived on scene.

Police say the suspect tried to leave the office but couldn't because the door had locked behind him. Police believe the suspect then kicked out a window to get out and then ran out a side door to escape.

Police have searched the entire school and say there is no evidence anything was taken. As of Wednesday morning, the suspect was still on the run.

If you know anything about this elementary school break-in, you are urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.