Police release photos of suspect in attempted burglary at Santa Fe Elementary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Investigators are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a break-in at a metro elementary school that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police said right at midnight, a suspect broke a window to open a door in the back of Santa Fe Trail Elementary at 71st and Lamar to get inside, grabbed a fire extinguisher and then walked into the front office.

Once there, they say the suspect went to a safe and attempted to open it up by hitting it with the fire extinguisher.

The suspect fled when officers arrived. Police have searched the entire school and say there is no evidence anything was taken.

As of Wednesday morning, the suspect was still on the run.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

