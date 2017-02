Kansas City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who choked a woman and stole her purse.

The robbery took place in the parking lot of the Walmart on W. 133rd Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2016.

The black male suspects reportedly choked a woman, then took her purse.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD robbery unit at (816) 234-5230.