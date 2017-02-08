Police take Turner Middle School student into custody following toy gun threat on bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It's a toy gun, but it's seen as a real threat.

An eighth-grade student at Turner Middle School was taken into police custody on Wednesday afternoon. Turner Unified School District spokesperson Doug Powers confirmed the student threatened others on his afternoon bus with a brightly-colored toy gun.

Powers says the bus driver followed district procedure, pulling to the side of the road while waiting for help to arrive. Powers tells FOX 4 News parents within the district were notified of the incident via email. No one was injured during the incident, which happened around 2:45p.m. on Wednesday.

Turner Unified School District guidelines require threats involving facsimiles of weapons to be treated the same as if the weapon were real. Powers didn't say if the student faced disciplinary action from the school district. FOX 4 News' call to KCK Police Department wasn't returned before news time on Wednesday afternoon.