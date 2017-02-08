Pre-registration for free pre-K program now open for Raytown School District families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Families in one metro school district will now be able to register for a free pre-kindergarten program.

Before this year, families in the Raytown School District either had to qualify for the special education or low-income program, or simply had to pay for the service.

The tuition-based preschool costs families nearly $150 a week, but school leaders say more than 60 percent of the families living in the Raytown School District live in poverty.

The assistant superintendent of special education says she began studying early childhood development three years ago and decided it was important for the district to pay for the program and transportation to the classes.

"The learning that happens from birth until about age 7 is just enormous," assistant Superintendent of Special Services Kim Bielawski said. "Things that start clicking in the brain and start to connect, all the experiences that kids have carries them through life. There are things that you are learning at that age that will give you a foundation for the rest of your life."

The program will open up 170 seats for any student living in the Raytown School District. Just down the street is New Trails Early Learning Center, which was specifically built for special education and Title I students.

The district will continue to offer this program next year. Pre-registration is this week and ends Feb. 17.

The Kansas City, Mo. School District just started offering a similar program last year. The plan offers a 7-hour school day of pre-kindergarten education to three and four year olds. Thanks to several new grants from the state, 1,100 families will get to take advantage of this program.