Reward for information leading to arrest in murder of Dominique Byers increased to $5,000

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A total of $5,000 is now available for information that will help police make an arrest in the murder of Dominique Byers.

An anonymous contribution of $3,000 was added to the existing Crime Stoppers reward Wednesday bringing the total up to a possible $5,000.

Police in Raytown released photos at the beginning of February of two people they believe can help them solve the murder.

Byers, 23, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday, Jan. 28 in a parking lot near East 66th Street and Blue Ridge Parkway.

“Please take a look at the photos below and pay attention to the marking on the back of his hand and let us know if you recognize either man in the picture,” police said in the original news release.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognizes either of these men is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.