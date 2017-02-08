Royals sign RH pitcher Jason Hammel to two-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have signed a new starting pitcher: the 6-foot-6 right-hander, Jason Hammel.

The Royals officially announced Wednesday they had signed the 34-year-old Hammel to a $16 million two-year contract, with a mutual option for 2019.

We have officially signed RHP Jason Hammel to a two-year contract, with a mutual option for 2019. Welcome to Kansas City, @HammelTime39! pic.twitter.com/vRAk2sw9lF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 8, 2017

Hammel comes to KC from the reigning World Champion Chicago Cubs, who declined to pick up his $12 million option. The Cubs had an agreement with Hammel that they would let him go rather than trade him or place him in the bullpen, according to FanGraphs, although no doubt other teams noted that Hammel ended last season with elbow discomfort, and did not pitch in the postseason.

Royals welcome #JasonHammel First thing he expressed condolences to Royals & Ventura family. Knows that’s why he’s here #RaisedRoyal #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/nUsWZeCFii — Jason Lamb (@jasonlambkc) February 8, 2017

Hammel went 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA last year with the Cubs.

MLB reporters have speculated that Hammel’s age, his potential elbow issues, and his heavy reliance on throwing the slider — which carries a negative stigma on a pitcher’s long-term health — may have contributed to his being left in the market until February.

But Hammel apparently proved his mettle to the Royals, where he joins the rotation with Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy, Jason Vargas, and Nathan Karns.