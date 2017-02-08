There’s a new way to get your Sonic fix, KC’s mounted patrol shows you how

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were cruising through Westport on Monday and thought your eyes may be deceiving you, they weren’t.

825 Studios, which is located in Westport, captured a few images of two Kansas City mounted patrol officers at the Sonic drive (ride)-in.

All of the photos were posted to 825 Studio’s Facebook page with the caption, “The Kansas City Missouri Police Department know how to do it right! Ordering by #horseback at Sonic Drive-In in WESTPORT – The Original Kansas City. We’re a little jealous!”