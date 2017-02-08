US Marshals search for tattoo-covered sex offender with connections in multiple states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A convicted sex offender is wanted by U.S. Marshals after failing to self-report to a transitional center after his release from prison earlier this month, according to WTVR.

Matthew Stager, 44, was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Virginia on Feb. 2. He was given a one-day furlough to travel to Austin, Texas and signed a form acknowledging that he was he was still in the custody of the bureau of prisons until his projected release date in July.

His signature acknowledged that he could be charged with escape should he fail to report to the Austin Transitional House as directed. He was last seen at the Richmond International Airport on Feb. 2 after failing to make his scheduled flight to Austin as required.

Stager's current whereabouts are unknown, according to U.S. Marshals. His last known location was in Petersburg. He has no specific ties to the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, but authorities said he may have recently traveled through that part of the state.

Stager has connections in multiple states around the country, officials said.

Stager is a convicted sex offender and has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns, according to U.S. Marshals. He was convicted in NC in 1999 of indecent liberties with a minor and was required to register as a sex offender for life. He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, 145 pounds, with blonde or strawberry hair, green eyes and dozens of facial tattoos.

Stager may still be in the area as he has no transportation and no known family or associates in Virginia. Anyone with information about Stager is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.