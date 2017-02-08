Young artists create Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Some young, budding artists are putting their talents to good use as they worked to make Valentine's Day cards for home bound senior citizens Wednesday.

Johnson County Human Services hosts a “Valentine Stampede” each year to collect handmade Valentines for homebound seniors who receive Meals on Wheels or Catch-a-Ride services. The program was created in an effort to lift the spirits of those particular senior citizens during the winter months.

Valentine Stampede goes back more than 10 years in Johnson County. It’s become a community-wide effort in recent years.

Human Services is currently reaching out to the community to generate 1,200 Valentines for homebound seniors, including 600 handmade cards, new store-bought cards, gallon Ziplock bags, and Forever postage stamps. Click here if you'd like to help.