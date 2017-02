× George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins

The man once considered Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor is going to be a father. Actor George Clooney and his wife are expecting twins. Clooney married his wife Amal in September 2014. She is an international human rights attorney. The pair are first-time parents. Their due date has not yet been released. Clooney is 55-years-old and Amal, 39.