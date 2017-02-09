Hallmark plays big part in helping local ice skater deliver gifts to kids in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hallmark donated 1,000 assorted varieties itty bittys as part of its partnership with the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Kansas City to go towards kids in local hospitals.

On Thursday, U.S. Figure Skating Champ, and Kansas City native, John Coughlin got to be a part of a special delivery involving some of the itty bittys.

"Seeing these kids, these kids are deserving of a smile, these kids are having some tough days you know and to be able to steal them away from their daily struggle is something I feel humbled to be a part of," Coughlin said.

As part of that donation, 250 will be given to Operation Breakthrough and 100 will be provided to Children’s Mercy Hospital. There have also been 100 given to KU Med’s pediatric unit.

Hallmark says the donation is part of our ongoing commitment to their hometown Kansas City community, especially helping out children

"Everyone that I'm talking to grew up around the same neighborhood that I grew up in," Coughlin added. "So it really resonates with me, and I keep hammering on it. But there is something about Kansas City, once it gets its claws on you, you don't ever want to leave because it's a sense of community. It's a big city with the small town feel, and that's why I'm here."