KC Comets on a hot streak heading into “Pink Out” game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Comets are on a hot streak with seven straight wins. Comet's defender John Sosa visited the morning show Thursday, Feb. 9 to share what's been clicking for the team. Sosa also said the team will be wearing pink jerseys on Saturday, Feb. 11 for the "Pink Out" game, which the club has done for several years. The jerseys will then be auctioned off and a portion of the proceeds will go to a local charity. Click here to get your tickets for the game or another Comets' game.