KC for Refugees raises $8,000 to help three local groups provide basic necessities for refugees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Refugees often need help resettling in the metro, and there are a number of organizations dedicated to making the transition as easy as possible.

From teaching them how to speak English to helping them find a job, employees and volunteers at Della lamb help refugees get on their feet. But those organizations say sometimes more help is needed, which is where a group called KC for Refugees steps in.

KC for Refugees is a group that shows support through prayer and donations.

Currently the group is hosting several fundraisers to help provide assistance to three resettlement organizations in the metro including Della Lamb, Jewish Vocational Services and Catholic Charities. All money raised will go towards basic needs for refugees such as food and toiletries.

KC for Refugees is run by volunteers, and they say Kansas City is very generous.

Sofia Kahn with the organization say recently they've raised $8,000.