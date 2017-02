Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is undergoing surgery Thursday morning after he was shot near Bales and Lexington.

The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. in the back of an apartment complex.

Investigators say they're not yet sure what led up to shooting but did say the victim was shot somewhere in the upper body.

Responding officers say when they arrived there was no sign of a suspect on the scene.

Police described the victim as a man in his 50s.